Local business to give back with free food and gas cards in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — As communities in southeastern Louisiana continue to pick up the pieces following Hurricane Ida, one area business is looking to give back with free food and fuel.

On Friday (September 17) morning, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be focusing relief efforts in Hammond.

Beginning at 10:30, a tent will be set up at the business’ Hammond office (901 W Thomas Street) where the company will be handing out 100 free gas cards. There will also be free hot meals prepared by The Kolache Kitchen.

In a statement announcing the event, the business quoted its own Gordon McKernan, stating:

“No matter good or bad, family calls family. We’ll treat you like family. We want to be your lawyers for life.”

The event is part of the company’s “Gordon Gives” program, an effort to support the community during the good times and bad.