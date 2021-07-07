Denham Springs animal shelter needs help identifying person who left dog ‘in direct sunlight without water’ on July 4th

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Denham Springs Animal Shelter needs your help.

Take a look at the pictures below, do you recognize the person or vehicle in the photos?

According to the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, the dog “was tied up at our cat building.”

The dog was dropped off on a day when the shelter was closed.

The shelter says the dog was dropped off with a “matching leash and collar and came with a food bin.”

The dog was found with no water or shade when staff came to look at their shelter pups.

According to the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, “the dog was very tangled up and probably would have not made it through the night had we not found him.”