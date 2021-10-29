Livingston Parish School Board to announce ‘Best of the Best’ award winners

LIVINGSTON, La, (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Public School (LPPS) board will meet to recognized ‘Best of the Best’ performance by schools, students, teachers and principals throughout the school year on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

LPPS board member Kellee Dickerson will announced the Best of the Best awards winners.

Schools that are listed to receive awards are: Live Oak High School, Live Oak Middle School, North Live Oak Elementary School and Out Live Oak Elementary School.

LPPS serves over 26,000 students from kindergarten to Grade 12. A STEM pilot program was recently implemented to teach elementary school students and seven to eight-graders STEM learning.

The meeting can be view at lpsb.org