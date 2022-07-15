DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A two-vehicle crash involving a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy before 1 a.m. Friday left a Denham Springs woman dead.

Louisiana State Police said the two-vehicle crash took place on LA 16 southbound, south of LA 64 in Livingston Parish. An investigation by State Police showed that an LPSO deputy was responding to a call in a marked vehicle when the deputy hit the back end of a 2004 Saturn Ion while traveling south in the left lane on LA 16.

The driver of the Saturn Ion, 33-year-old Christinia Estave, died from her injuries at a hospital, according to LSP.

According to a family member, Estave was a mother of four children and a cancer survivor.

State Police said the deputy and the crash victim were both unrestrained. Authorities have not released the identity of the deputy involved in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.