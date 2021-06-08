Livingston Parish authorities warn public of local email scam asking for gift cards

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish authorities are alerting residents to an email scam circulating in the area.

The scam includes a fake email that appears to be from the President of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association (LSA), Jason Ard, asking recipients for gift card donations for veterans.

In a social media post, Ard reminds the public that government agencies will never ask for gift card donations.

He asks the public to not reply to the email.

If you would like to learn more about scams, visit consumer.ftc.gov.