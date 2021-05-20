Gov. Edwards “very disappointed” in state’s vaccination rate of 30%

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that he is “very disappointed” with the state’s vaccination rate, which stands now at 30%.

“Quite frankly, I’m very disappointed,” Edwards said , noting that there are more than 1,500 vaccination locations around the state.

“While we’ve done an awful lot of good work and we have really good, dedicated people working extremely hard, we’re not where we want to be and I don’t want to pretend otherwise. We’re second to last among the states in the number of people who have initiated their vaccinations, and we are about fourth or fifth to last or maybe seventh to last in terms of those who have gotten both shots and have completed the vaccination series,” Edwards said.

“And for some reason, the Southeast region of our country is the one that’s the most hesitant. And so we fare pretty well relative to our region, but we don’t fare well relative to comparison to the country as a whole. We’ve got a lot of work to do. But at the end of the day, we need people to make the decision to be vaccinated.”

Moving closer to herd immuity will require more eligible children to be vaccinated, as well. The governor said he was encouraged by the fact that 5,275 children between the ages of 12 and 15 have gotten their first shot since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for that age range last week.

50,041 children in Louisiana have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Edwards, and seven of them have died. In addition to preventing any more death or serious illness among children, state health officials continue to emphasize the fact that vaccinating eligible children also reduces transmission to older, potentially more vulnerable people.

There are signs that there are still a lot of questions about vaccine eligibility and safety for teens. The governor described a “big uptick” in calls to the Louisiana Department of Health’s vaccine hotline (1-855-453-0774) from people with questions along those lines.

“It’s only natural to have questions and want answers, and that is encouraged.”

Pediatric Allergy and Immunology specialist Dr. Theron McCormick was invited to share the answers to some of the most common questions during Thursday’s briefing, including whether the lack of side effects some have reported are a sign that the vaccine isn’t working (it isn’t), and how effective the Pfizer vaccine is in children (nearly 100%).

Close to 200 people have been able to get vaccinated in their homes because they are homebound, according to the governor. He also noted that those who need transportation to get the vaccine can call 211 to for information on how to get a ride from Lyft, whose services are provided by the federal government for those who qualify for their services.

State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said the state only ordered 88.7% of the vaccines allotted from the federal government last week. Of those, 99 percent were distributed and 77 of those have gone into arms. While most of the key indicators for the state’s COVID-19 status are “more or less flat,” statewide positivity rate has risen slightly to 3.4%

Still, Kanter said it is very encouraging that the number of hospitalizations statewide has remained below 350 since the beginning of April, something that has not happened since before the first spike 14 months ago.

427 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases to 467,575 since the first case was reported on March 9, 2020. The state’s first death was reported five days later on March 14. The eight new deaths reported Thursday bring the total to 10,517.

During his media briefing Thursday afternoon, the governor also warned of more rain expected over the next few days in south and southwest Louisiana, including areas that have already been hit by flooding. Four of the five storm-related deaths have been related to flooding.

Rainy weather and flooding have already brought widespread damage in parts of south Louisiana and are suspected factors in at least four Louisiana deaths. One person is still missing after a car went into a canal.