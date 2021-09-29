LIVE AT 4PM: BRPD to hold press conference regarding Nevaeh Allen investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police will be holding a press conference regarding the Nevaeh Allen investigation.

The press conference will be at BRPD Headquarters at 4 p.m.

Phillip Gardner, the mother’s boyfriend, was arrested for his involvement in two-year-old Nevaeh Allen’s disappearance.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, Gardner was arrested Saturday night and booked in East Baton Rouge Prison. Gardner has been charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice. His bond was set at $75,000.

Nevaeh Allen’s body was found in Hancock County in Mississippi, police said. Baton Rouge Police say Phillip Gardner claimed he found Nevaeh unresponsive Friday afternoon. They said he later dumped her body in a wooded area in Mississippi.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the EBR Coroner’s Office officially ruled the manner of death as a homicide. The official cause of death is pending.