BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Last week, the Associated Press collected screenshots of a text message informing Governor John Bel Edwards about the in-custody death of Ronald Greene. After receiving backlash for remaining silent on the Ronald Greene case, Governor Edwards will hold a press conference on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 4:30 PM, discussing the investigation into the death of Greene.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction