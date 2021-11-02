LIVE AT 4:15: Ribbon-cutting at Boomtown Casino helps kick off sports betting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, November 2, officials with Boomtown New Orleans Casino along with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser unveil the casino’s latest addition with the recent legalization of sports betting.

Festivities include a ribbon-cutting on The Sportsbook, which features viewing stations, monitors displaying odds, and multiple HDTVs for viewing games.

Gamblers can now place their bets on professional and collegiate sports for football, basketball, hockey, soccer, baseball, golf, tennis, auto racing, rugby, cycling, boxing and MMA, eSports and cricket.

Learn more about The Sportsbook at Boomtown by clickng here.