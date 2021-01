BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is developing a program to support the social-emotional needs of students across Louisiana.

School officials believe the new Social-Emotional Learning and Academic Integration program (SELA) will help lead to stronger school climates and academic and emotional success. The program will serve students in grades K-12 and is being developed to build upon the social-emotional learning (SEL) work of the LDOE in early childhood.