WATCH: Gov. Edwards gets COVID booster, flu shots; Encourages others to do the same

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards got his COVID-19 booster shot and Flu shot at Baton Rouge General Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. and encouraged all Louisianans who can to do the same.

He addressed the audience beforehand, emphasizing the importance of the yearly flu shot and the benefits of the COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible.

Today, I took both my flu shot and my COVID-19 booster shot, because I want to protect myself and the people around me from spreading both of these illnesses this fall and winter. Each year, thousands of Louisianans get the flu and hundreds may even die from it. Thankfully, we have very safe, easy-to-get flu shots so that we can slow the spread. Right now, Louisiana is hopefully over its fourth COVID-19 surge and COVID hospitalizations are dropping each day. That is good news, but we cannot afford to have a bad flu season on top of our current COVID caseload. So, please, get your flu shot. Do it this month if you haven’t already. Bring your kids to get theirs as well. Together, we can keep ourselves and our communities healthy. Gov. Edwards

Last month, the FDA authorized Pfizer’s booster shots for certain groups of people who are six months past their second Pfizer COVID-19 shot. Eligible recipients include the following:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings

Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings

To see if you’re eligible for the booster, visit CDC.gov.

Gov. Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot by the end of this month, if possible. It can take some time for your body to recognize and respond to the vaccine.

The flu shot is currently widely available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies, and in the next several days, the flu shot also will be available at our parish health units. Louisianans who would like to help LDH prepare for future emergencies can get their flu shots at our annual Mass Vaccination Exercises happening all over the state later this month. This year, those Mass Vaccination Exercises will be offering flu and COVID shots.

To learn more, visit LDH.la.gov.