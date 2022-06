WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11:30 AM, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) will speak to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce on his legislative priorities, and the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for Northeast Louisiana. Cassidy will also tour downtown West Monroe with West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell to learn what improvements the area needs to progress.

Viewers can view our live stream on our website and Facebook page.