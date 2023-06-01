NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and other leaders will announce a major flood insurance lawsuit on Thursday, June 1.

Landry will be joined by Solicitor General Liz Murrill, Greater New Orleans Inc. CEO Michael Hecht, parish presidents and Levee District directors.

Landry says the lawsuit is aimed to protect Louisiana homeowners and small businesses from rising costs of flood insurance.

“FEMA’s flawed flood insurance formula will force Louisiana families and homeowners into bankruptcy or foreclosure. We are fighting to protect these hard-working people from this latest federal abuse,” he said.

The announcement will be made at 10:00 a.m. in New Orleans. Watch it live here.

