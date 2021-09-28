LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards extends mask mandate for another 28 days

UPDATE: Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for another 28 days.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a briefing today at 1 p.m. to address Hurricane Ida recovery and the COVID-19 mask mandate, among other possible topics.

The state’s COVID-19 mask mandate is set to expire on Wednesday, Sept. 29. It is not yet known whether Edwards will extend the mask mandate or not. COVID-19 cases have been on the decline over the past couple of weeks, as have hospitalizations and ventilator usage.

