LIST: USPS to resume normal operations for most post offices in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Due to Hurricane Ida, postal services were temporarily discontinued, the Louisiana District has announced the resumption of most mail delivery and retail options.
Effective Sept. 7, almost all post offices beginning with ZIP codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will resume retail services and delivery.
These offices will either provide service via an alternate location or customers will be served by a USPS mobile retail unit at the site of their regular Post Office (where indicated). Customers will be able to conduct postal retail transactions, fill out Change of Address and Hold Mail forms, and pick up their P.O. Box mail with proper identification.
The Postal Service will continue to monitor conditions and is working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience and appreciate their patience. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
The Post Offices listed below will have an alternate Post Office location.
|Post Office and Location
|ZIP CodeImpacted
|Alternate Post Office Location
|Hours
|Boutte Post Office13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039
|70039
|Luling Post Office1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070
|M-F – 8AM – 4:30PMSAT/SUN – Closed
|Dulac Post Office7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353
|70353
|Bourg Post Office3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343
|M-F – 8:30AM – 4PMSAT – 9:00AM – 12PMSUN – Closed
|Tangiapoha Post Office70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangiapoha, LA, 70465
|70465
|Kentwood Post Office601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444
|M-F – 8AM – 4:30PMSAT- 10AM – 12PMSUN – Closed
|Madisonville Post Office100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 70447
|70447
|Mandeville Post Office1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471
|M-F – 8AM – 7PMSAT – 9AM – 1PMSUN – Closed
|Grand Isle Post Office3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 70358
|70358
|Schriever Post Office201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395
|M-F – 8AM – 12PM1PM – 4PMSAT – 9AM – 12PM
|Barataria Post Office4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 70036
|70036
|Lafitte Post Office2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067
|M-F – 8AM – 12PM1PM – 4PMSAT – 8AM – 10AM
The Post Offices listed below will have a USPS Mobile Retail Unit on-site providing service six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) at the hours shown.
|Post Office
|ZIP Code Impacted
|Post Office Address and Mobile Retail Unit Location
|Hours
|Cutoff Post Office
|70345
|16130 W. Main St. Cutoff, LA, 70345
|10 AM – 2 PM
|Golden Meadow Post Office
|70357
|300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357
|10 AM – 2 PM
|LaPlace Post Office
|70068
|190 Belle Terre Blvd. LaPlace, LA 70068
|10 AM – 4 PM
|Larose Post Office
|70373
|123 W. 17th St. Larose, LA, 70373
|10 AM – 2 PM
|Lockport Post Office
|70374
|706 Crescent Ave. Lockport, LA, 70374
|10 AM – 2 PM
|St. Rose Post Office
|77087
|11724 River Rd. St. Rose, LA, 70087
|10 AM – 2 PM
|Montegut Post Office
|70377
|1225 Highway 55 Montegut, LA, 70377
|10 AM – 2 PM
|Raceland Post Office
|70394
|109 Raceland St. Raceland, LA, 70394
|10 AM – 2 PM