LIST: USPS to resume normal operations for most post offices in Louisiana

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Due to Hurricane Ida, postal services were temporarily discontinued, the Louisiana District has announced the resumption of most mail delivery and retail options.

Effective Sept. 7, almost all post offices beginning with ZIP codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will resume retail services and delivery.

These offices will either provide service via an alternate location or customers will be served by a USPS mobile retail unit at the site of their regular Post Office (where indicated). Customers will be able to conduct postal retail transactions, fill out Change of Address and Hold Mail forms, and pick up their P.O. Box mail with proper identification.

The Postal Service will continue to monitor conditions and is working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience and appreciate their patience. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

The Post Offices listed below will have an alternate Post Office location.

Post Office and Location ZIP CodeImpacted Alternate Post Office Location Hours Boutte Post Office13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039 70039 Luling Post Office1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070 M-F – 8AM – 4:30PMSAT/SUN – Closed Dulac Post Office7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353 70353 Bourg Post Office3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343 M-F – 8:30AM – 4PMSAT – 9:00AM – 12PMSUN – Closed Tangiapoha Post Office70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangiapoha, LA, 70465 70465 Kentwood Post Office601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444 M-F – 8AM – 4:30PMSAT- 10AM – 12PMSUN – Closed Madisonville Post Office100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 70447 70447 Mandeville Post Office1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471 M-F – 8AM – 7PMSAT – 9AM – 1PMSUN – Closed Grand Isle Post Office3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 70358 70358 Schriever Post Office201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395 M-F – 8AM – 12PM1PM – 4PMSAT – 9AM – 12PM Barataria Post Office4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 70036 70036 Lafitte Post Office2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067 M-F – 8AM – 12PM1PM – 4PMSAT – 8AM – 10AM

The Post Offices listed below will have a USPS Mobile Retail Unit on-site providing service six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) at the hours shown.

Post Office ZIP Code Impacted Post Office Address and Mobile Retail Unit Location Hours Cutoff Post Office 70345 16130 W. Main St. Cutoff, LA, 70345 10 AM – 2 PM Golden Meadow Post Office 70357 300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357 10 AM – 2 PM LaPlace Post Office 70068 190 Belle Terre Blvd. LaPlace, LA 70068 10 AM – 4 PM Larose Post Office 70373 123 W. 17th St. Larose, LA, 70373 10 AM – 2 PM Lockport Post Office 70374 706 Crescent Ave. Lockport, LA, 70374 10 AM – 2 PM St. Rose Post Office 77087 11724 River Rd. St. Rose, LA, 70087 10 AM – 2 PM Montegut Post Office 70377 1225 Highway 55 Montegut, LA, 70377 10 AM – 2 PM Raceland Post Office 70394 109 Raceland St. Raceland, LA, 70394 10 AM – 2 PM