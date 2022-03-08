NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As March marches on, the Feast of St. Joseph is quickly approaching.

Passed down from generation to generation, the St. Joseph Altars bring together the likeness of Catholics and non-Catholics alike all across the New Orleans area.

Officials say there will be nearly 50 Altars dedicated to St. Joseph at area schools, parishes, and ministries of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, plus those belonging to families and other organizations. Check out the list below for upcoming events.

Archbishop Chapelle High School

8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA (Located in the gym)

Friday, March 18 from 12-8 p.m. Blessing at noon, Rosary at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tupa Tupa at noon, lunch in cafeteria afterward



Assumption of Our Lady Mission

6951 Hwy. 39, Braithwaite, LA

Sunday, March 20 after 11 a.m. Mass

Children will reenact Tupa Tupa followed by Father Sampson blessing Altar and serving traditional Sicilian meal.

Blessed Seelos Parish

3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans, LA

Friday, March 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blessing on March 19 at 12 p.m.

Brother Martin High School

4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, LA — James B. Branton Chapel (enter on Lombard Street)

Friday, March 18 Blessing at 3 p.m., viewing until 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Viewing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blessed bags and candles available with a donation. Masks required. Visit www.brothermartin.com or call (504) 283-1561. Donations dedicated to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart missions.

Divine Mercy Parish

4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner, LA in church narthex

Friday, March 18 12-8 p.m., blessing at noon

Saturday, March 19 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Holy Family

1220 14th Ave., Franklinton, LA in the Parish Hall

Saturday, March 19 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blessing and serving of the Holy Family at the conclusion of 10 a.m. Mass of St. Joseph Public served afterwards



Mary Queen of Peace

1501 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville (Parish Center)

Friday, March 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Viewing during KC fish fry in cafeteria

Mount Caramel Academy

7027 Milne Blvd. New Orleans, LA — In Cafe Campbell (enter on Milne Boulevard)

Blessing on Friday, March 18 at 7:45 a.m.

Viewing open until 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

411 North Rampart St., New Orleans, LA in the church

Saturday, March 19-20 Blessing on Friday morning by Father Tony Rigoli after 7 a.m. Mass Tupa Tupa follows at 10 a.m.



Our Lady of the Holy Rosary

1 Rectory Lane, Hahnville, LA

Saturday, March 19 8 a.m. — High Mass of the Solemnity of St. Joseph, followed by blessing of altar 9:30 a.m. — Tupa Tupa 10 a.m. — coffee social Open to the public until 2 p.m.

Supports expenses and the work of Friends of St. Joseph, an apostolate to those in need

Our Lady of Lourdes

400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, LA — In gym

Saturday, March 19 Blessing and Tupa Tupa at 11 am. Altar opens at 12 p.m. Viewing and meals available until 6 p.m.



Our Lady of Perpetual Help

1908 Short St., Kenner, LA — In the LaRose Center

Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No serving of food due to COVID-19

Our Lady of Prompt Succor School

Avenue A and 4th St., Westwego, LA

Saturday, March 19 Mass at 10 a.m. Followed by altar blessing by Father Buddy Noel, pastor, in school cafeteria Serving to-go meals only from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Our Lady Star of the Sea

1835 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans, LA

Saturday, March 19 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Followed by 4 p.m. Mass

Sunday, March 20 9-9:45 a.m. Followed by 10 a.m. Mass until noon



St. Alphonsus

At St. Mary’s Assumption Church — 923 St. Josephine St., New Orleans, LA

Friday, March 18 4-5 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Devotions to St. Joseph, Mass and reception (dependent upon pandemic protocols)

St. Angela Merici

901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie, LA — Kern Center, corner Pomona Street

Friday, March 18 Opens at 6 p.m. Candelight rosary at 7 p.m. with choic music and complimentary rosaries Closes at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Opens at 10 a.m. Blessing and Tupa Tupa at 10:30 a.m. Meals served 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last Altar closes at 7 p.m.



St. Ann

3601 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA — Ministry Center behind church

Friday, March 18 Blessing following 8:45 a.m. Mass Open until 6:30 p.m. Peace rosary at 6:30 p.m. in church Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



St. Anthony of Padua

234 Angus Drive, Luling, LA

Saturday, March 19 Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meals search from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday March, 20 Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meals served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cookies will be available



St. Benilde

1901 Division Street, Metairie, LA — Altar in church

Saturday, March 19 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 Open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



St. Catherine of Siena

105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, LA

Friday, March 18 Blessing at 9:30 a.m. Followed by viewing for school children only

Saturday, March 19 Public viewing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meals begin at 11:30 a.m.



St. Charles Borromeo

13396 River Road, Destrehan, LA

Saturday, March 19 Opens after 8:15 a.m. Mass in the Borromeo Room 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cookies will be available Donations accepted



St. Cletus

3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, LA — In Jerome Hall

Friday, March 18 Blessing at 6 p.m. followed by viewing

Saturday, March 19 Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meals served while supplies last



St. Dominic Church

775 Harrison Ave., New Orleans, LA

Friday, March 18 Blessing follows 5:30 p.m. Mass

Saturday, March 19 Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



St. Francis Xavier

444 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA

Friday, March 18 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Mass at 8 a.m. Followed by Tupa Tupa in gym Viewing until 1 p.m. Public feeding from 10:30 to 1 p.m.



St. Gabriel the Archangel

5029 Louisa St., New Orleans, LA

Friday, March 18 Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Open 3 p.m. until after 4 p.m. Mass

Sunday, March 20 Open 8 a.m. until after 10:30 a.m. Mass



St. Genevieve

58203 Hwy. 433, Slidell, LA — In the Family Life Center

Saturday, March 19 Mass at 10 a.m Followed by blessing of the altar and presentation of the Holy Family Meals served until 3:30 p.m.



St. James Major Church

3736 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans

Friday, March 18 Mass at 8:30 a.m. Followed by blessing and Tupa Tupa in the church Viewing open until 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 Viewing 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Will continue after Mass until 3 p.m.

Will not be serving food or refreshments due to COVID-19

St. Joan of Arc

529 W. 5th St., LaPlace, LA — In Family Life Center

Friday, March 18 Altar blessing at 9 a.m. Followed by public viewing until 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meals served from 12-2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meals served from 12 to 2 p.m.



St. Joseph Cemetery No. 1

2220 Washington Ave., New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries sponsors an altar inside St. Joseph Memorial Chapel, on the cemetery’s South Liberty Street side.

Saturday, March 19 Blessing at 10 a.m. Open for public viewing from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Visitors encouraged to bring photos of deceased loved ones to place on the altar



St. Joseph Church

1802 Tulane Ave., New Orleans, LA

Saturday, March 19 Viewing from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. in church St. Joseph Feast Day Mass and blessing at 12 p.m. Meals served afterward Donations received will benefit various organizations in need



St. Joseph Church and Shrine

Located inside gym at 7th and Newton streets, Gretna, LA

Friday, March 18 Rosary and prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Viewing available until 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Mass of St. Joseph, celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Aymond at 10 a.m. Tupa Tupa and blessing follows in gym Altar open to public from 12 to 4 p.m. Meals served from 12 p.m until food runs out



St. Joseph the Worker

455 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA

Saturday, March 19 Blessing of the altar at 10 a.m. Followed by honoring two deceased members of the St. Joseph Altar Committee Viewing of the altar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Joseph goodie bags handed out to visitors



St. Luke the Evangelist

910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, LA

Saturday, March 19 Opens at 10 a.m. with Mass in church Followed by viewing in Family Life Center Distributing cookies only this year



St. Patrick

724 Camp St., New Orleans, LA — In Msgr. Reynolds Hall

Open March 19-20 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day

St. Patrick

28698 Hwy. 23, Port Sulphur, LA

Sunday, March 20 Viewing open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



St. Paul the Apostle

6828 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA

Located in chapel

Saturday, March 19 Opens with blessing at 8 a.m. Open until 3 p.m. No meals served



St. Peter

125 East 19th Ave., Covington, LA

Sunday, March 20 Mass at 8 a.m. Blessing to follow Viewing available until 2 p.m. in St. Mary’s Hall Pre-packaged cookies available Donations accepted for Pennies for Bread ministry



St. Philip Neri

6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie, LA

Saturday, March 19 BLessing in the Parishioners’ Center at 9 a.m. Rosary at 12 p.m. Viewing open until 4 p.m.



St. Raymond and St. Leo the Great Church

2916 Paris Ave., New Orleans, LA

Saturday, March 19 Mass of St. Joseph at 10 a.m. Followed by blessing Viewing open until 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 Mass at 10 a.m. Viewing open afterwards until 5 p.m.



St. Rita

2729 Lowerline, New Orleans, LA

Saturday, March 19 Mass at 8 a.m. Blessing to follow Viewing open until 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 Mass at 7 a.m. Viewing open until after 5 p.m. Mass



STS. PETER AND PAUL

66192 St. Mary Drive, Pearl River, LA

Satuday, March 19 Blessing at 11 a.m. Meals served from 12 p.m. until food runs out



PRIVATE ALTAR: Credo and Blancher Families

Mid-City Rock ‘n Bowl, 3016 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA

Saturday, March 19 Open 1 to 5:30 p.m. Donations by cash, check or credit card will be forwarded to the Ozanam Inn homeless shelter

