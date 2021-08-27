LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Ida

As of Friday, August 27, the following school closures have been reported:

DELGADO

Due to the threat presented by approaching tropical weather, Delgado Community College is closing all locations at noon on Friday, August 27, and will remain closed until Tuesday, August 31. All classes and operations are canceled on Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Monday. Only essential personnel will remain on-site.

LOYOLA

The current forecast still predicts that the storm will hit well west of us, but regardless, it seems that we are in for serious weather on Monday. We will officially cancel classes on Monday, and close except for essential personnel. For on-campus students whose families live within driving distance, we encourage you to head home for the weekend. You’ll be more comfortable at home if we have power outages, and it helps us with the logistics of caring for the rest of your classmates if there are fewer of you on campus.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS (UNO)

Forecasters expect Hurricane Ida to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday as a category 3 storm, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. To allow students and employees to make their preparations, we are canceling all classes that start today at noon or later. Non-essential employees will be released from on-campus at that time. The University will also cancel classes on Monday, August 30, and only essential employees should report to work. Students who live in residence halls should be prepared to shelter in place with the possibility of a power outage.

XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA

Xavier University of Louisiana will close at the conclusion of classes, approximately at 5 p.m., on Friday, August 27. The university will remain closed on Monday, and all classes will be canceled. Following assessments, the campus will remain physically closed on Tuesday, but remote instruction and work will be implemented.

HERZING UNIVERSITY

Herzing University in Metairie will be closing all operations this weekend and Monday. We are anticipating to reopen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Can you please add this to the list of school closures?

TERREBONNE PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Due to the potential for severe weather, all TPSD public schools and administrative office buildings will be closed on Monday, August 30. Please monitor news media, and the TPSD website and Facebook page, for updates and information regarding possible additional days. In addition, starting at the close of the school day today, Friday, 08/27/2021, all extra-curricular events have been canceled/postponed for the weekend.

GRAND ISLE SCHOOL

Grand Isle School will be closed Friday, August 27 due to Tropical Storm Ida.

INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS

International High School of New Orleans has canceled ALL in-person and remote classes scheduled for Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st due to the approaching tropical system.