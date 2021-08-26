LIST: Sandbag locations open in wake of tropical weather threats

This list will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

RETAIL

Lowe’s

Home Depot

Tractor Supply

Walmart

ACE Hardware

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Self-serve sandbag locations will open Friday, August 27 at 8:00 a.m. Sand and bags will be provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in the event all provided shovels are in use.

Please limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle.

LOCATIONS

Covington Public Works Barn 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington, LA

Mandeville Building B 21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville, LA

FritchIe Public Works Barn 63119 HWY 1090, Pearl River, LA

Airport Road Public Works Barn 34583 Grantham College Road, Slidell, LA

Keller Public Works Barn 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe, LA

The Old Levee District Site 61134 Military Road (HWY 190), Slidell, LA



HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss.

Self-serve locations will open on Friday, August 27 at 12:00 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

If you need assistance with getting the sandbags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

LOCATIONS

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle