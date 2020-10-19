Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office issues warning about a new telephone scam

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a new scam impacting their parish.

Their post says that someone has been using their phone number and the names of current or former employees to scare people into paying them $5,000.

Deputies say the caller is telling people there is an active warrant for their arrest and if they pay the money the warrant will be cancelled.

The BBB offers tips on how to avoid being scammed on their website. You can click here for that information.

Deputies say, if you happen to forget to appear in court in Lincoln Parish, the recall fee comes in much cheaper at only $75.