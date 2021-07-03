Lightning struck Shintech sparking electrical fire, sheriff’s office says

UPDATE:

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shintech has issued a statement about Friday night’s lightning strike.

Statement from Shintech’s vice president of manufacturing Danny Cedotal:

“Earlier this evening (July 2), a lightening strike caused a transformer fire at Shintech’s facility in Plaquemine. Onsite emergency teams are responding to the fire, which is isolated in one area of the facility. Production units are being brought down in a controlled manner to assure site safety as Shintech assess the full impact of the weather event.”

“Shintech’s emergency response teams immediately notified all appropriate officials and agencies. There have been no reports of injuries and there are no offsite impacts related to the weather event. All site personnel are accounted for. Shintech’s primary focus remains on the safety and security of its employees, the community and the environment in which we operate.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lightning allegedly struck the Shintech facility.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said lightning hit the facility sparking a small electrical fire.

This is a developing story.