LDWF: Three hunters found with 25 ducks, duo from Mississippi facing federal charges

CATAHOULA LAKE, La. (BRPROUD) — An off-duty agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was recently on Catahoula Lake in LaSalle Parish.

While at the lake, the agent saw three individuals hunting ducks.

The agent “observed three subjects in a blind that he suspected of being over the limit of pintails.,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Another agent began watching and saw that the trio was harvesting more pintails.

Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries made contact with the three hunters.

Those hunters have been identified as Colton H. Nettles, 25, of Woodville, Miss.; Brandon L. Nettles, 37, of Woodville, Miss.; and a 16-year old juvenile.

The trio is accused of migratory game bird violations after they were found with 25 ducks including 12 pintails.

LDWF says the law states that “the daily limit of pintails is one per licensed hunter.”

Along with that, “the daily limit for total number of ducks is six per licensed hunter,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The trio was cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for:

Taking over the daily limit of ducks

Taking over the daily limit of pintail

Intentional concealment of wildlife

LDWF says, “Colton Nettles and Brandon Nettles were also cited for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.”

Colton and Brandon are also facing federal charges in this case.