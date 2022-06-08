BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the OMV will once again team up to make it easier for customers to register their boats and trailers at one location.

Starting June 13, the OMV will post a representative at LDWF headquarters (2000 Quail Drive Baton Rouge, La.) every Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist with boat trailer registrations. Officials say customers will be able to complete the registration process without having to go to both agencies.

“Customer service is a priority for our agency,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “We hope that this partnership with the Office of Motor Vehicles will help streamline the boat and trailer registration process and create a more convenient process for our customers.”

Image Credit: Louisiana OMV

OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain also stated, “We’re excited to reunite with LDWF and provide an additional service option for our customers. We continuously look for innovative ways to improve operations and assist our residents. This collaboration will benefit everyone involved.”

Officials add that the Louisiana Department of Revenue also has a representative available on Mondays at LDWF headquarters to process tax payments for customers registering boats.

They hope this addition to LDWF’s operations will create a one-stop-shop every Monday for new and used boat owners.

Customers should keep in mind that OMV representatives can only assist guests with trailer registration services while at LDWF.

Click here to view a complete list of OMV offices and online services.