LDWF offering up to $1,000 in search for chronic wasting disease in Louisiana deer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is monitoring whether chronic wasting disease has made its way into the state.

The government agency is asking for deer hunters and state taxidermists to help by offering the chance to win either a $500 or $1,000 gift card.

As part of monitoring deer in the state, LDWF is asking for deer samples.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “Deer hunters who submit a sample from a mature buck harvested in Louisiana during the 2021-22 season will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card.”

Taxidermists have the opportunity to win a $500 gift card.

Details about how to win one of those gift cards can be found here.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is providing more information about the contest below:

“Gift cards are provided by the South Louisiana Branch of the National Deer Association.

Both drawings will be held on March 18, 2022.

To submit a sample, please contact your local LDWF office.

Prior to hunting deer, all deer hunters, regardless of age or license status, must obtain deer tags and have tags in possession when hunting deer. Immediately upon harvesting a deer, the hunter must tag the deer with the appropriate license tag before it is moved from the harvest site. The hunter must record the date of harvest and the parish on the carcass tag. Within 72 hours, the hunter must validate the harvest, either by phone (225.267.9998) or online.”