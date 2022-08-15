CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — A Cut Off man was arrested after an incident that allegedly involved a boat and alcoholic beverages.

Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The incident in question happened on Saturday, June 25.

On that day, “Cressionie was the operator of a vessel with a 10-year-old passenger who was wearing a personal flotation device,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The boat was on the Intracoastal Waterway in Lafourche Parish.

At some point, “Cressionie lost control of the vessel and it capsized putting both Cressionie and the passenger in the water,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

When the accident happened, there were other boats following Cressionie that were occupied by family members.

Those family members helped get Cressionie and the 10-year-old out of the water.

The 10-year-old “passenger was brought to a nearby boat launch and air lifted to a nearby hospital for his ailments,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF says the passenger was subsequently released from the hospital and is expected to be ok.

When agents came in contact with the driver of the boat, he appeared to be intoxicated.

A blood alcohol test was administered and Cressionie was found to be over the legal limit.

Cressionie was taken to the Lafourche Parish Jail and a list of charges filed against the Cut Off man can be found below:

Operating or Driving a Vessel while Impaired (DWI)

Vehicular Negligent Injuring

Careless Operation of a Vessel

Cressionie is facing up to a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.