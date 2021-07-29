LDWF goes fishing for an alligator in West Baton Rouge neighborhood pond

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) — Some still refer to Addis as the “country” and on Wednesday it certainly felt like that in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision.

One local homeowner documented the capture of an eight-and-a-half-foot alligator named “Couyon.”

This gator was seen making its way between two ponds in the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Now mind you, these are ponds that locals use for fishing and occasionally swimming.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was contacted in order to have the gator removed from the area.

Someone arrived and a special casting pole with a 300lb test and a piece of meat on it was used to catch the gator.



Images courtesy of Oakley Boudreaux

Around 4:20 p.m., the gator was reeled in like a fish and then lassoed with a second pole and a line.

“Couyon,” is now somewhere in the Atchafalaya Basin.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, this is the time of year when female alligators “select nesting sites, usually near isolated ponds in interior marsh habitats, and build nests by pulling marsh vegetation into a mound.”