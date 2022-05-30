BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Memorial Day, as the nation pauses to recognize the sacrifices of U.S. military personnel who’ve died while serving in the armed forces, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is also encouraging citizens to find ways to support local veterans.

On its official Facebook page, LDWF explains that it typically provides fishing and hunting licenses to disabled veterans at no cost but as of June 1, the fee for a Disabled Veterans combo license will be $4.

Does this mean the licenses are no longer free of charge to disabled veterans?

No, LDWF says.

The agency explains that the fee will be covered by donations made to the program through the LDWF Foundation.

Donations to the program are key as they help make various aspects of Sportsman’s Paradise accessible to disabled veterans.

Click here to make a donation to the LDWF Foundation.

Additionally, anyone renewing their license on or after June 1 will receive a free decal upon making a $5 donation.