LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Alabama man for alleged wildlife violations on May 12 in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.

LDWF said agents received a tip about a man shooting seagulls at a residence in Lake Charles the night of May 11. The following morning agents arrived at the residence to find empty shotgun shells outside the house as well as multiple dead birds in the surrounding fields and in a trash can outside of the house. Agents found 14 dead seagulls, one heron and one ibis in total.

Austin T. Wilson, 22, pulled into the driveway while agents were investigating, authorities said. After being questioned by the agents, Wilson admitted to shooting the birds with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Agents cited Wilson, of Geneva, Alabama, for taking non-game birds, taking ibis out of season and taking heron out of season.

If convicted, Wilson faces a $400-950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Wilson may also face civil restitution totaling $278.