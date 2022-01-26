BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A “cold-water fish” is going to be available to local anglers starting on Thursday, January 27.

On that date, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is going to start putting adult-size rainbow trout into 17 Get Out and Fish! sites throughout the state.

Rainbow trout are not native to Louisiana, but cooler temperatures are allowing LDWF to stock these ponds with cold-water fish.

If you are lucky enough to catch a rainbow trout, LDWF asks that you keep what you catch “so the rainbow trout are harvested before temperatures rise.”

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is providing stocking dates and locations below:

If you are 16 and older, you need to have a Louisiana fishing license in order to fish in one of the above ponds.

You can buy a Louisiana fishing license at Louisiana Outdoors.