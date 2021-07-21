LDWF: 2021-22 hunting rules, regulations and season schedules available online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2021-22 hunting regulations pamphlet from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is now available online.

LDWF said the pamphlet cites hunting rules, regulations and season dates. Major changes for the new season and the season schedules for Louisiana’s 10 deer hunting locations are also included.

Click here to see season regulations. Physical copies of the pamphlet will be available in August at LDWF offices or at hunting and fishing license vendor locations.