LDOE says in-person learning led to better LEAP test scores than virtual classes

Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley speaks to the House Education Committee about regulations governing the reopening of K-12 schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana students who were present for in-person learning in grades 3-8 did better on the state’s Spring 2021 LEAP assessments than students who attended virtual classes, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said there was a 15% jump in scores for in-person students in grades 3-8 who scored Mastery or above on ELA and Math assessments. Students who were in virtual classes for the entire year had an 11% greater rate of scoring Unsatisfactory than in-person students.

“The data is clear that in-person instruction is far more beneficial than virtual learning options for the majority of students,” said Brumley in a press release. “This information should guide decisions for educators and parents moving into the new school year. It is absolutely critical that we keep our students in the classroom for this upcoming year while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

The news comes a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was reinstating a statewide COVID-19 mask mandate, which would include all students over the age of 5.