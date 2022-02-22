BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed three pediatric deaths from the Omicron surge.

According to LDH, 21 children under 18 years old have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Louisiana.

Two of the children were under 5 years old. The third child was between 5 and 17 years old.

The deaths took place in the past week. There were 9 pediatric deaths during the Delta surge.

“Every life lost is a tragedy. That we have lost 21 children in our state to COVID-19, many of them not yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, is unbearable,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “Our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine rely on us to protect them. While cases are declining from our Omicron surge, the risk is not zero. Families should carefully judge their risk and risk tolerance, particularly in the Mardi Gras season. Becoming fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible, wearing a high-quality and well-fitting mask, and avoiding crowds and indoor unmasked public spaces can increase a family’s protection and lower their risk.”

LDH COVID-19 vaccine guidance:

CDC and LDH recommend everyone 5 years old and above get vaccinated and that everyone 12 years old and above get boosted when they are eligible.

Vaccinations and boosters are our biggest opportunity to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure safe, in-person learning for Louisiana’s children.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at more than 1,000 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics and doctor’s offices.

For a list of locations near you, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

You can find testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.