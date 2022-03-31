BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health says its Office of Behavioral Health will be receiving $9.2 million in FEMA funding for crisis counseling services for Hurricane Ida survivors throughout the state.

LDH said hurricane survivors can receive counseling at the following locations:

Capital Area Human Services District (CAHSD): Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Point Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes

Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Point Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes Florida Parishes Human Services Authority (FPHSA): Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes

Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority (JPHSA): Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish Metropolitan Human Services District (MHSD): Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes

Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority (SCLHSA): Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes

St. Martin and Iberia parishes under Acadiana Area Human Services District (AAHSD) are being covered under OBH, according to LDH.

The Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program will provide services to help survivors reduce stress, give emotional support, promote healthy coping strategies, connect survivors with people and agencies as they rebuild, and give referrals to other disaster recovery programs.

LDH said crisis counselors have helped more than 27,000 people and businesses. Anyone in need of support can also reach out to the Keep Calm helpline at 866-310-7977.