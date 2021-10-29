LDAF awarded $500,000 in grants

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)— Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has been awarded $500,000 in grants by the U.S Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) the news was announced in a press release on Friday, October 29.

According to the press release, LDAF is among 50 partners participating in the $7.3 million, three-year Southern region project which spans 13 states and two U.S. territories.

“This funding and partnership will bring much-needed support to our Louisiana farmers and ranchers who have been tremendously affected by major hurricanes and the continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health should always be in the spotlight,” said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

“The most important asset of any farm operation is the health and wellness of the farmer. This project will provide resources to keep our farming and ranching communities mentally healthy while setting them up for future success,” he added.

For more information on LDAF contact Program Director Lillie Adams Wiley at ladams@ldaf.state.la.us or (318) 949-3225