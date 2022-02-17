BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana legislators have been working towards passing new maps outlining the districts for Congress, BESE, the Public Service Commission (PSC), and the House and Senate. After weeks of deliberation and passionate speeches, the final day is anticipated to come on Friday.

Currently, lawmakers are having backroom debates over the congressional map to come to a consensus between two GOP maps that are in motion. One bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt and one by Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder keep one majority-minority district.

The final votes for the House and Senate district maps are expected Friday morning as well as the final passage of the BESE and PSC maps that have gone largely uncontested throughout the session.

Lawmakers have until Sunday at 6 p.m. to make their final votes to send the maps to the governor.