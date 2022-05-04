Laplace, La. (WGNO) — The St. John Sheriff’s Office announced the 2022 Law Enforcement torch run for Special Olympics. The event is one of law enforcement’s biggest charitable causes according to SJSO.

On Thursday, May 12, Law enforcement will run 8 miles at 8:30 a.m. from Frostop in LaPlace to St.Peter church in Reserve.

After the event, food and refreshments will be available at Frenier Landing.

SJSO asks attendees to be at Frostop by 8 a.m.

Walkers can drive their vehicle to Dupont curve area and walk the levee to St.Peter church in Reserve.