Landry: Supreme Court hearing aimed to stop federal government from dictating medical procedures

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana was front and center in Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court hearing on the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers.

Beginning Monday, unvaccinated employees in big companies are supposed to wear masks at work, unless the court blocks enforcement. But testing requirements and potential fines for employers don’t kick in until February.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the mandates put in place are a clear overreach by the federal government.

“Never before have we seen the federal government reach into our lives and dictate medical procedures and then basically use our jobs and our livelihoods in order to ensure we are given that medical procedure,” said Landry.

Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill who was arguing against the health care workers rule was also arguing remotely “based upon the court’s protocol,” state Attorney General Jeff Landry said. Landry was at the court for Friday’s arguments.

Landry spoke to reporters after the hearing. You can listen to his interview in the video player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.