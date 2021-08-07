Lambda variant detected in northern Louisiana, says health officials

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Lambda variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Louisiana, according to health officials.

The Lambda variant was first detected in Peru last year and is now the dominant mutation in that area, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The first detection of Lambda in the United States was in Texas, and now it’s here in Louisiana. Dr. Aldo Russo, Regional Medical Director at Ochsner in Baton Rouge said they are monitoring the slow progress of this variant, while still battling Delta.

“Since we started sequencing the virus we have detected about six cases in north Louisiana and northwest Louisiana,” Russo said.

The Lambda variant has not been found here in Baton Rouge yet, but health professionals are testing for it.

“In our urgent cares, we are sampling,” Russo said. “We are taking, let’s say one out of five samples, we are sequencing them and mainly to get it if there is a trend.”

The WHO designated Lambda as a “Variant of Interest.”

“The virus has a lot more variants, right. And we are now seeing that variant along with 10 other variants are predominantly in our country,” Russo said.

Russo said the Delta variant continues to be the main concern in Louisiana.

“What we are seeing is that the Delta variant is taking over almost by 95 percent of the infection,” Russo said. “We saw in June that we went from only the Alpha variant as a predominant variant very quickly to the Delta variant.”

In order to keep you and your loved one safe, Russo echos the same advice every health official has been begging from the community.

“Where the mask and social distance and get vaccinated,” Russo said.