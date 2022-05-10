METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On May 10, the 21st annual Louisiana Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral home in honor of National Police Week.

A candlelight vigil and memorial service was held at 7 p.m.

During the service, surviving family members were recognized and presented with a token of remembrance in honor of their loved ones.

Family members like James Cook, whose son died in the line of duty said it is hard to get over.

“It’s something that goes on forever, so… You don’t get over it. “



Cook lost his son James Cook Jr., a reserve officer for the West Lake Police Department back in 1990.

Cook was accidentally shot and killed by another officer while on duty. He was only 19 years old.



As for Michelle Brunson, her brother died in the line of duty as well.

She said he was a selfless person.

“I want him to be remembered as someone who looked out for others, someone who is willing to go into a fight for others and protect those who can’t protect themselves. “



Like the Cooks, families of other fallen officers came to receive honors for their loved ones.

Leaders of law enforcement agencies from across the state were in also attendance and showed their support.



Chief Ferguson spoke at the service.

“We will all work together to be sure your loved ones life and legacy is not forgotten and their sacrifice will always, always, always be remembered.“

During a time when animosity towards police continues to rise, these men and women in uniform and their families said that it’s important for the community to recognize the sacrifice these officers make when they pledge to protect and serve.