LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Lake Charles Police Department announces the death of retired K-9 Barry.

K-9 Barry served the Lake Charles Police Department from 2012-2018 as a dual-purpose K-9. Barry was hired in March of 2012 and worked alongside Sgt. Michael Treadway until Barry’s retirement in December of 2018.

Trained in tracking, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection and criminal apprehension, K-9 Barry had more than 70 apprehensions. Throughout his decorated career, K-9 Barry assisted multiple agencies with countless drug seizures, evidence locations, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects.

He was awarded multiple Chief’s Commendations for his exceptional work and in 2015 he was recognized by the National Police Canine Association for the South Central Region Patrol Case of the Quarter (3rd Qtr.).

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts