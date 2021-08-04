Lake Charles Mayor talks about ongoing storm recovery, lack of federal aid 11 months after Hurricane Laura

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — August marks one year since hurricane Laura devastated southwest Louisiana as one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana’s coast.

Since Laura’s landfall, the area has been hit with multiple weather events including another major hurricane, a historic winter storm, and a historic flood.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter joined BRPROUD’s Gerron Jordan on Fox44 First Edition to discuss ongoing recovery efforts, a new campaign to help secure federal funding, and his plea not to forget the people of Lake Charles.

To learn more about the ‘Help Southwest Louisiana Now’ campaign just launched by Lake Charles city leaders, click here.

To read Mayor Hunter’s op-ed in the Washington Post calling for more federal help, click here.

