LOCKPORT, La. (WGNO)— Detectives in Lafourche Parish began investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Walker woman on Wednesday morning.
Just before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police report that 29-year-old Kristen Taylor was killed in a single-car crash on LA Highway 308 near Amoco Road.
Police say Taylor was driving north on LA 308 in a Kia Optima when her car veered off the roadway in a left curve. Her car then struck a utility pole.
Although wearing a seatbelt, LSP reports Taylor sustained fatal injuries and died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by LSP.
