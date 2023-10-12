RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman from Golden Meadow on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 2:00 p.m., on U.S. Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 east of Raceland.

Reports show that Jenny Duet was traveling left in a curve when she veered off the road, crossed a median into the eastbound lane striking another vehicle.

Duet was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The driver in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

