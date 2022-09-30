Photos courtesy of the Thibodaux Police Dept. and the Cole family

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of Jairen Cole, a 15-year-old boy who was shot several times a Lafourche Parish home earlier this month.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, 39-year-old Talisha Duncan taken into custody for her believed involvement in the shooting of Cole. On Saturday, September 10, the teen found with several gunshot wounds in his back at a Thibodaux home in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue.

Police say Cole died while he was being transported to University Medical Center.

On the Tuesday following Cole’s death, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting. One day later, as loved ones held a vigil in Cole’s memory, another suspect was arrested in the case — that time, a 12-year-old. Neither suspect’s name was released due to their ages.

TPD says that Duncan has been charged with a single count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Details regarding Duncan’s suspected involvement in the shooting were not disclosed.

