West Monroe man arrested for knocking someone unconscious with beer bottle after wedding

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A 25-year-old West Monroe man accused of striking another person in the head with a beer bottle was arrested by Thibodaux Police on Wednesday.

Bryan Hinton is charged with aggravated second-degree battery following his alleged involvement in the June 12 incident in the 700 block of W. 1st Street just after midnight.

Bryan Hinton (Photo: Thibodaux Police Department

According to the TPD report, the battery in which Hinton knocked his victim unconscious took place after a wedding reception.

After seeking medical treatment, it was later determined that the victim sustained internal injuries.

Hinton was arrested, transported and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he posted a $50,000 bond.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, please call TPD at (985) 446-5021.