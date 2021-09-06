VIDEO: Roof comes off home during Hurricane Ida

"Surprised no one lost their life"

LAROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hurricane Idea wreaked havoc through parts of Louisiana.

One section of that the state that got hit pretty hard was Lafourche Parish.

The home of Mitch Griffin got an up close look at the power of Hurricane Ida.

Griffin’s daughter, Whanita Lynn shared footage of her father’s roof coming off during the storm.

The footage was taken by Lynn’s stepmom as the storm passed through Larose.

After the roof was ripped off their home, Whanita’s father and stepmom had to hunker down in the hallway as the storm passed through their town.

This is not the first hurricane that they have been through but it is the last one they will stay through.

Whanita’s father says he is never staying through a storm again.

This is the second time that a roof has come off a home that was inhabited by Mr. Griffin.

Whanita Lynn is surprised no one lost their lives during the storm.

Everyone is ok, but Whanita Lynn says that her family needs water and tarps.