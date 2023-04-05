THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An arrest was made in the deadly crash involving a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy killed over the weekend.

33-year-old Anthony H. Savoie of Bourg has been in custody in the hospital following the incident involving Det. Sgt. Nicholas Peppers. On Wednesday (April 5) Savoie was released and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and booked on charges of:

First-Degree Murder of a Police Officer

Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Police Officer

Aggravated Flight from an Office

Warrant for Failure to Appear (32nd Judicial District Court)

On April 2 detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were asked to assist in the investigation of a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Klienpeter Road in Thibodaux.

Investigations revealed Peppers was attempting a traffic stop when Savoie fled leading Peppers on a high-speed chase. Troopers say at one point the Savoie stopped and during negotiations, he sped off ramming into the deputy’s unit and fatally injuring Peppers.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Peppers, a 24-year veteran of the force, was laid to rest on April 5 in a service held at St. Joseph’s Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

