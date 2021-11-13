Unrestrained 61-year-old man killed in fatal crash in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish

LAROSE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported the death of a 61-year-old Opelousas man following a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening on LA Highway 24 about 2 miles north of LA Hwy 3235.

According to the report, Troop C received a call about the single-vehicle incident shortly before 7 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of Steven Thornton after his 2002 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the road and struck a bridge railing before flipping onto its roof.

Thorton was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Thorton and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

