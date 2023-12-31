LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two 16-year-olds were killed, and a 14-year-old was injured in a single-car crash in Lafourche Parish.

Louisiana State Police reported troopers responded to the crash on Thursday, Dec. 28 around 9 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 1 near Welcome Road.

They determined that a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was speeding southbound while in a left curve on the highway. The car left the road and struck a culvert head-on.

The front passenger, Ashton Newkirk, of Thibodaux, was pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, dec. 30, troopers announced that the driver, Tristan Hartman, also of Thibodaux, died from his injuries in a hospital.

The 14-year-old was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the crash happened and was hospitalized.

According to LSP, toxicology results are pending for the driver. The crash remains under investigation.

