GALLIANO, La, (WGNO) — Three people have been arrested in the investigation into the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Galliano.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 21-year-old Anthony Francis, 18-year-old Blayne Terrebonne of Larose, and 18-year-old Sergio Perez of Cut Off, in connection with the girl’s death.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, deputies were called to a Galliano home in response to a 16-year-old boy’s possible overdose. The deputies administered Narcan, twice, and the boy regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital.

Hours later, deputies responded to another reported overdose in Galliano, and found a teenage girl dead. Deputies say they realized the two teens had received drugs from the same source, and issued an arrest warrant for Terrebonne, who was arrested the same day.

Further investigations led to warrants being issued for Perez and Francis, who were arrested within days. All three suspects are charged with the distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Deputies say they believe the teens took blue pills marked with an “M,” containing either pure fentanyl or a fentanyl mixture. They say the teenage girl who died thought she was taking Percocet.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre released a statement on the arrests, and pleaded with parents to be mindful of their children’s activities:

“When you use a drug you bought off the street, you are – quite literally – risking your life. You are taking the word of a drug dealer on what the substance is. The question to ask yourself is whether the high you are seeking is worth dying over. We’ve repeatedly seen teens using apps like Snapchat to purchase and even advertise drugs for sale. This doesn’t mean every child using the app is taking drugs, but it does mean you need to monitor what your children are doing and who they are talking to. This is not an invasion of privacy or being a helicopter parent – it’s just called being a good parent.’”