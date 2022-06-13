LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY)— Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Lafourche Parish on June 10.

The agent who responded to the complaint found Marco Dominues-Aguilar, 21, of Houma; Daniel Sanchez Machucho, 28, of Houma; and Luis Migual Aguilar Macedo, 32, of Bayou Blue in unapproved polluted areas with three sacks of oysters in their possession. The agents returned the oysters to the water and fined the three men.

Taking oysters from an unapproved polluted area brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Other penalties include the possibility of a revoked license with no chance of renewal for one year after the offense or up to 40 hours of community service.